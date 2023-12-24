Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAFE. TheStreet cut Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Safehold from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Safehold from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Safehold Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SAFE opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 38.91 and a quick ratio of 38.91. Safehold has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $36.76. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 million. Safehold had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 63.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 11.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,709,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,234,000 after purchasing an additional 816,033 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 51.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,325,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,183 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Safehold by 26.9% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,135,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,135,000 after buying an additional 876,136 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Safehold by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,241,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,154,000 after acquiring an additional 443,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,104,000 after acquiring an additional 645,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

