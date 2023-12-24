Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $350.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $290.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Salesforce from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $259.61.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $266.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $127.59 and a fifty-two week high of $268.36. The stock has a market cap of $257.82 billion, a PE ratio of 101.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.64.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Salesforce will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 875,552 shares of company stock valued at $199,988,633. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Salesforce in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

