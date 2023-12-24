Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) & Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Financial Contrast

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) and Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Savers Value Village and Unrivaled Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savers Value Village 2.40% 34.22% 2.35% Unrivaled Brands -2.37% N/A -1.16%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Savers Value Village and Unrivaled Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savers Value Village $1.48 billion 1.79 $84.72 million N/A N/A Unrivaled Brands $52.01 million 0.13 -$188.93 million $0.01 0.84

Analyst Recommendations

Savers Value Village has higher revenue and earnings than Unrivaled Brands.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Savers Value Village and Unrivaled Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Savers Value Village 0 0 9 0 3.00 Unrivaled Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Savers Value Village currently has a consensus target price of $27.63, indicating a potential upside of 66.42%. Given Savers Value Village’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Savers Value Village is more favorable than Unrivaled Brands.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.8% of Savers Value Village shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Unrivaled Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Savers Value Village beats Unrivaled Brands on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc. sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores. It serves retail and wholesale customers. The company was formerly known as S-Evergreen Holding LLC and changed its name to Savers Value Village, Inc. in January 2022. Savers Value Village, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp. and changed its name to Unrivaled Brands, Inc. in July 2021. Unrivaled Brands, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

