Scotiabank Trims argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Target Price to $346.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from $444.00 to $346.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of argenx from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $557.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of argenx from $594.00 to $436.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $522.50.

argenx Stock Performance

ARGX stock opened at $372.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.64 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.31. argenx has a 52 week low of $327.73 and a 52 week high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.06 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that argenx will post -4.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nkcfo LLC increased its position in argenx by 22.1% during the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in argenx by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in argenx by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Further Reading

