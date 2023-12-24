ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Position Lifted by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $697.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.00 billion, a PE ratio of 90.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $640.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $591.32. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $353.62 and a fifty-two week high of $720.68.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.39.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

