SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.94 Million Stock Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,057 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.13% of Glaukos worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,470,000 after acquiring an additional 23,473 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,684,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,703,000 after acquiring an additional 299,043 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,523,000 after acquiring an additional 191,849 shares during the period. Braidwell LP lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,806,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,513,000 after acquiring an additional 144,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,782,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,921,000 after acquiring an additional 31,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Glaukos in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Glaukos from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.55.

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $3,239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $3,239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $101,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,787 shares of company stock valued at $18,390,219. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

GKOS opened at $82.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.95. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.77 and a 200 day moving average of $70.70.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.25 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

