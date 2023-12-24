SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,999 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $167.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.29.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.