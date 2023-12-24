SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,066 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,710,366,000 after buying an additional 1,028,218,963 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after buying an additional 11,812,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,210,004,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 776.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,941,000 after buying an additional 2,877,983 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after buying an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $520.31 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $536.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

