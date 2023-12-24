Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) PT Raised to $120.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.86% from the stock’s previous close.

SIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 0.4 %

SIG stock opened at $103.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.10. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $57.10 and a twelve month high of $106.52.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $1,031,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,740 shares in the company, valued at $99,841,735.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $1,031,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,740 shares in the company, valued at $99,841,735.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Brace sold 8,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $803,312.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,920,122.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,422 shares of company stock valued at $8,266,425. 4.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 4.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 17.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

