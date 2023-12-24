Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.23% of Silgan worth $10,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 4.2% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,486,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,682,000 after acquiring an additional 60,180 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,278,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Silgan by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,467,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Silgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its stake in Silgan by 20.6% during the third quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 275,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after buying an additional 47,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silgan

In other Silgan news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $45,461.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,368.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $45,461.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,368.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,397.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,085 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,712. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLGN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Silgan from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Silgan from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.88.

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $45.46 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $55.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

