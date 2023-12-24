Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sirius XM from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.02.

Sirius XM Stock Down 0.2 %

Sirius XM stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,750,000 after acquiring an additional 839,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,762,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,295,000 after buying an additional 4,411,282 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 10,934.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,336,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,244,000 after buying an additional 24,115,968 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 482.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,641,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,178,000 after buying an additional 12,129,166 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,779,000 after buying an additional 2,413,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

