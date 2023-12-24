SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on January 12th

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

SITE Centers has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. SITE Centers has a payout ratio of 273.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect SITE Centers to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers Price Performance

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SITC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SITC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SITE Centers

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in SITE Centers by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 2.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in SITE Centers by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 261,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,515,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,682,000 after buying an additional 34,143 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SITE Centers

(Get Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.