SKY (LON:SKY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,727.50

Sky plc (LON:SKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,727.50 ($21.85) and traded as high as GBX 1,728 ($21.85). SKY shares last traded at GBX 1,727.50 ($21.85), with a volume of 75,802 shares traded.
SKY Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,727.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,727.50.
SKY Company Profile
Sky plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment and communications businesses. The company offers pay television broadcasting and home communications services, including broadband and telephone services; over-the-top subscriptions; and HD, UHD, multiscreen, line rental, second smartcard, premium HD, and mobile TV, as well as on demand services, such as Catch Up TV and box sets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SKY
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for SKY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.