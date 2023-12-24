Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance

SRNE opened at $0.15 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 161,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 12,264 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 985,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 27,241 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 23,706 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

