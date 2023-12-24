Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Lifted to Buy at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $265.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $170.00.

SPOT has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $186.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $189.12.

NYSE SPOT opened at $189.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.40 and a beta of 1.65. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $73.93 and a 12 month high of $202.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.73.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at about $860,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 1,037.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 386,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,721,000 after acquiring an additional 352,237 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 61.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,364,000 after buying an additional 1,133,305 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 10.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 693,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,240,000 after buying an additional 65,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

