Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.67.
Several analysts recently commented on SPRB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th.
Read Our Latest Report on SPRB
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences
Spruce Biosciences Trading Up 6.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Spruce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $88.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92.
Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.
Spruce Biosciences Company Profile
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spruce Biosciences
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.