St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 304 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $151.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.54 and its 200 day moving average is $156.50. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

