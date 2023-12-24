Stantec (NYSE:STN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Get Stantec alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on STN

Stantec Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of STN stock opened at $78.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.35 and its 200-day moving average is $66.97. Stantec has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $78.86.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $981.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.61 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 5.18%. Equities analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 25.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 8.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 2,605.6% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 157,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after buying an additional 151,387 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 117.4% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 0.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 102,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.