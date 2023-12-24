State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 31,435 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,435 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity National Financial worth $10,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNF has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $50.18 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $50.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average of $40.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 79.67%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

