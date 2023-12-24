State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 370 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $11,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 5,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.2% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.6% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 28.9% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $554,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $133.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.82 and its 200 day moving average is $138.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.81. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $115.56 and a one year high of $176.36.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 117.37%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.74 per share, with a total value of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,288.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

