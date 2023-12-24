State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,685 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,876.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,876.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,917. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $53.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.16.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.