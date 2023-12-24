State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in CME Group by 99,192.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,800,378,000 after buying an additional 548,857,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $610,482,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,995,000 after acquiring an additional 951,953 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 261.4% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,320,000 after acquiring an additional 925,939 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1,488.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 952,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,681,000 after acquiring an additional 892,614 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CME. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

CME Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CME stock opened at $214.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.82. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

