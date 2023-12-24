State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $10.04 Million Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.15% of OGE Energy worth $10,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 181.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 45.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE opened at $35.04 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.71.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $945.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.86%. Analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4182 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 80.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

