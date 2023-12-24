State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $11.18 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $11,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $373,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,000,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,460,185.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $373,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,000,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,460,185.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $580,295.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,955 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARE. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.11.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

NYSE:ARE opened at $127.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.66 and a 200-day moving average of $112.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.91, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.73 and a 52 week high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 365.47%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

