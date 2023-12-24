State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $11.24 Million Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $11,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,923,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,810,688,000 after purchasing an additional 560,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,648,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,161,491,000 after purchasing an additional 74,662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,490,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,054,000 after purchasing an additional 239,384 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $543,026,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,812,000 after purchasing an additional 69,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA stock opened at $133.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.01. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $176.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 117.37%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.74 per share, with a total value of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,288.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

