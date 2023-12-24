State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $12.87 Million Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of SBA Communications worth $12,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $251.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.29. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $185.23 and a 1 year high of $312.34.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.89%.

In other news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total value of $11,523,607.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,314 shares in the company, valued at $14,084,131.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,590,345. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBAC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SBAC

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.