State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $12.94 Million Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Gartner were worth $12,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 141,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,261,000 after purchasing an additional 25,891 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,088,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total value of $14,045,290.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,707,948.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total value of $2,050,352.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total transaction of $14,045,290.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,707,948.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,130 shares of company stock worth $35,180,674. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.25.

Gartner Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IT opened at $446.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $469.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $405.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.72.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

