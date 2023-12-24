State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $13.67 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $13,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Lam Research by 97,796.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,274,197,000 after acquiring an additional 130,958,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,186,837,000 after acquiring an additional 389,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lam Research by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,029,550,000 after acquiring an additional 92,606 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,615,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,976,863,000 after purchasing an additional 632,690 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,723 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,032. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LRCX opened at $779.99 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $399.29 and a one year high of $784.10. The company has a market cap of $102.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $682.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $660.06.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.75.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

