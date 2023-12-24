State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,155 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $12,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 2.1% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 4.0% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 36.9% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $140.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $154.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $11,253,170.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,562,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,122,971.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $11,253,170.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,562,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,122,971.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,135,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 897,396 shares of company stock worth $122,877,032. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

