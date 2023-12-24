State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.13% of Lincoln Electric worth $13,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LECO. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LECO shares. UBS Group started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.14.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,780 shares of company stock worth $17,623,734 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

LECO opened at $218.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $219.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.52.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

About Lincoln Electric

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.