State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $448.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

