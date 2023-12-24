State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 607 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 417,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Invitation Homes worth $13,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 5.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on INVH. UBS Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Invitation Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.11.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $34.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $617.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.21 million. Analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.77%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.