State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $10,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $1,009,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.59.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at $404,493,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,053 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,101.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,493,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 232,326 shares of company stock worth $50,130,713. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ANET opened at $238.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.25. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $240.01. The company has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

