State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.26% of Vontier worth $12,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vontier by 1,095.3% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vontier by 29.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VNT opened at $34.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.56. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $35.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 67.42% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.63%.

VNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Vontier from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

