State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 110 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $13,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 1.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in AutoZone by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 4.6% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Stephens increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,851.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,949 shares of company stock valued at $38,497,878 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $2,608.69 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,607.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,535.20. The company has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $27.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Recommended Stories

