State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 13,560 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,560 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in CSX by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $34.83.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CSX. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

