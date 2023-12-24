State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 175 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of FactSet Research Systems worth $9,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,265,000 after purchasing an additional 31,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,185,000 after purchasing an additional 453,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $469.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $448.64 and its 200 day moving average is $432.76. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $377.89 and a 1 year high of $475.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FactSet Research Systems

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total transaction of $1,294,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,404.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total value of $802,954.25. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,627.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total value of $1,294,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $619,404.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,629 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,138 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.