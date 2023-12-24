State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,990 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Eaton were worth $13,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $238.64 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $150.86 and a 52-week high of $240.44. The stock has a market cap of $95.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

