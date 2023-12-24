State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,225 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,269 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.5% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $39,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $671.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $681.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $592.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $563.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $14,385,479.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.88.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

