State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 225 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.18% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $9,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 31.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at about $349,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.1% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 420,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,088,000 after acquiring an additional 12,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $103.48 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $105.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.36 and its 200-day moving average is $98.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.34%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSM. Loop Capital raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.60.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $1,331,478.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at $131,106,581.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $265,153.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,590.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,175 shares of company stock worth $1,881,595 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

