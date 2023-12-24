State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,465 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Chubb were worth $13,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 59.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.46.

Chubb Stock Up 0.3 %

Chubb stock opened at $220.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

