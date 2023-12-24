State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,325 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,518 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,384,890,000 after acquiring an additional 349,575,404 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,343,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,638,706 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,768,940,000 after purchasing an additional 726,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,936,503 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $768,078,000 after purchasing an additional 127,547 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $140,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,916.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $140,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,916.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $95,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,463,419. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $137.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.30 and its 200-day moving average is $128.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $143.47.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.30.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

