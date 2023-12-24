State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 7,685 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,685 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 71.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 132.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 167,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 95,220 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 126,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 11.8% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 112,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.0 %

SLB stock opened at $53.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.16. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Societe Generale started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Schlumberger

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,876.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,917 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.