State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $10,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,654,024,000 after purchasing an additional 270,613,292 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $632,520,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $237,966,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $229,787,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BSX opened at $55.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.86. The firm has a market cap of $81.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.17, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $44.35 and a 52-week high of $56.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,735 shares of company stock valued at $12,457,510 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.18.



Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

