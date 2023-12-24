State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.13% of Lincoln Electric worth $13,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,620,000 after buying an additional 38,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,780 shares of company stock valued at $17,623,734. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $218.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $219.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.52.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.14.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

