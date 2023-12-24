State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $10,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 106,932.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,670,846,000 after buying an additional 531,666,682 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after buying an additional 4,107,895 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 236.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,446,000 after buying an additional 1,625,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,596,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,100,000 after buying an additional 842,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.17.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.4 %

ADI opened at $197.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.87. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $202.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

