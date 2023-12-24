State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by Rothschild Investment LLC IL

Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in State Street were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of State Street by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,237 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,370,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $936,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,996 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of State Street by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,013 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 304.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,325,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,763,000 after purchasing an additional 997,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $77.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $94.74.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.29%.

STT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

