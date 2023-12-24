Stifel Nicolaus Trims General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Target Price to $68.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.00.

NYSE:GIS opened at $64.51 on Thursday. General Mills has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.44.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 57.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 99,497.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 101.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496,741 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 627.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,525 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

