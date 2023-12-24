StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MNOV opened at $1.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $71.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.86. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $2.66.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MediciNova will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
