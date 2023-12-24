StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Steel (NYSE:X)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.10.

United States Steel Price Performance

X stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.04. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.63.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.25. United States Steel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 4.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United States Steel news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,209,655 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of X. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 79,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 37,324 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in United States Steel by 440.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 189,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 154,156 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in United States Steel by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 73,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in United States Steel by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 282,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 76,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 262,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,524,000 after acquiring an additional 12,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

